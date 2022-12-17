MiL.k Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC on exchanges. MiL.k has a total market cap of $60.87 million and $3.32 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MiL.k has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,387,956 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

