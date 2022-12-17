Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 579,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 882,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 152.4 days.
Minor International Public Price Performance
Minor International Public stock remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Minor International Public has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $0.96.
About Minor International Public
