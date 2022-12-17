Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 579,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 882,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 152.4 days.

Minor International Public stock remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Minor International Public has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 2,389 restaurant outlets in 23 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

