Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.22% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $28,087,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,669,000 after acquiring an additional 573,816 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,236,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,299 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after acquiring an additional 334,441 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,161,000 after acquiring an additional 285,126 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHC opened at $31.15 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $41.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

