Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,754 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $56.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

