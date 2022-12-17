Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 162,281 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,281 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $79,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.42 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03.

