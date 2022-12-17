MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 635 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

FDL opened at $36.22 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

