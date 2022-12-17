Monero Price Reaches $143.14 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $143.14 or 0.00854620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and approximately $52.78 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,748.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00385815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023603 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00096004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00614205 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00272726 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00254525 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,214,980 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

