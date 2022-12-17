MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Short Interest Down 18.3% in November

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 994,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,688,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,708,364.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 108,455 shares of company stock valued at $74,003 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MoneyLion by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MoneyLion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in MoneyLion by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 52.7% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the period. 26.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ML remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Friday. 4,065,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,463. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.75 million during the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that MoneyLion will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About MoneyLion

(Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.