Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NGVC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 106,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 211.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 385,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 262,067 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 342.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 127,459 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,109.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 111,735 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth about $1,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products, including grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, vitamins and dietary supplements, frozen prepared seafood, chocolate truffles, and coconut oil; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

