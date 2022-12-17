Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:NGVC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 106,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $24.25.
About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products, including grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, vitamins and dietary supplements, frozen prepared seafood, chocolate truffles, and coconut oil; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.
