Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGVC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. 106,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,044. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $205.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products, including grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, vitamins and dietary supplements, frozen prepared seafood, chocolate truffles, and coconut oil; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

