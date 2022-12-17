NEAR Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $53.28 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $53.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00008202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00071318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022173 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 843,003,450 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 842,625,537 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.37402516 USD and is down -13.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $97,869,589.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

