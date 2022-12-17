Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) versus iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Critical Comparison

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nemaura Medical and iRhythm Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $500,000.00 97.38 -$13.89 million ($0.64) -3.16 iRhythm Technologies $322.83 million 8.83 -$101.36 million ($4.32) -21.91

Profitability

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Nemaura Medical and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -3,060.48% -71.26% iRhythm Technologies -33.79% -39.31% -22.42%

Risk & Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nemaura Medical and iRhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 iRhythm Technologies 0 2 8 0 2.80

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.04%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $155.27, suggesting a potential upside of 64.08%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats iRhythm Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

