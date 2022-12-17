New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.77. 720,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.62.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VAC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.