Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Update

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nighthawk Gold Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of MIMZF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,164. Nighthawk Gold has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.
About Nighthawk Gold
