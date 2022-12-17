Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Update

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nighthawk Gold Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of MIMZF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,164. Nighthawk Gold has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

