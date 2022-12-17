Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. Enerplus makes up about 13.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP owned approximately 3.56% of Enerplus worth $113,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Enerplus Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,586. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $720.53 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 88.11%. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

