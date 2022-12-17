Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance
NYSE JCE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,685. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.