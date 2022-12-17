Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance

NYSE JCE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,685. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 164,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

