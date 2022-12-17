OKB (OKB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Billion

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, OKB has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can now be purchased for $22.33 or 0.00133398 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and $22.68 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OKB Profile

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

