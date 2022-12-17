OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.25 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006098 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $143.16 million and $16.25 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00071318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022173 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000218 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

