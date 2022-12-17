Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Oxen has a market cap of $11.02 million and $152,664.67 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,705.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00383255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023530 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00847416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00096029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.00614859 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00275437 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,134,711 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

