Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.37-$3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.76-$0.78 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $151.00 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of -306.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.87 and a 200 day moving average of $187.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.92.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

