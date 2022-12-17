Parkside Advisors LLC Buys 5,731 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.