PARSIQ 24-Hour Volume Hits $580,045.39 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $13.74 million and $580,045.39 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $847.01 or 0.05058528 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00489127 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,852.64 or 0.28981014 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

