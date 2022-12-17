PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $196.10.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

