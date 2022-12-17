PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.60 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.119 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

