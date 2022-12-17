Po.et (POE) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Po.et (POE) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Po.et token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $47,387.90 and $12.86 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Po.et launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

