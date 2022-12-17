Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $4,724,731. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

KEYS opened at $173.85 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.98 and its 200 day moving average is $160.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

