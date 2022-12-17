Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $353.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

