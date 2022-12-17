Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 851.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,479 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $232.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

