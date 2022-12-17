Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $289,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Monster Beverage by 28.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.