Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $481.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $333.42 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

