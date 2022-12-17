Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 28 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,380.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,437.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,252.18. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

