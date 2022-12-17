Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $789,000 Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 60,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 248,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at $343,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

EWP stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

