Polygon Price Hits $0.81 on Major Exchanges (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $7.04 billion and $334.21 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004819 BTC on major exchanges.
About Polygon
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
