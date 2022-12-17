Polymesh (POLYX) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $78.12 million and $7.29 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymesh has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.15184762 USD and is down -10.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $39,304,652.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

