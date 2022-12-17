PotCoin (POT) Price Down 53.8% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $380,280.55 and approximately $19.59 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 53.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00383684 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023783 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001024 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00017624 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

