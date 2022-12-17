Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in McDonald’s by 26.8% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $2,532,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.0% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 135,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.8% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $266.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.34 and its 200-day moving average is $256.70. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

