QUASA (QUA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $125,785.58

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $101.46 million and $125,785.58 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014306 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020276 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00228911 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000092 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00131732 USD and is up 18.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $121,602.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.