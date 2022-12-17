Radio Caca 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.63 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $61.01 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.42 or 0.01431433 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009505 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021819 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000481 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00031765 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.83 or 0.01679013 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001153 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.