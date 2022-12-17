RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. One RAMP token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $14.26 million and approximately $131,931.38 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RAMP

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

