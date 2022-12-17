RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 923 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258,993 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,974 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,414 shares of company stock worth $15,051,476 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

