RBA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,673,000 after buying an additional 254,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.30 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

