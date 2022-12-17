Rublix Price Hits $0.0180 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Rublix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Rublix has a market cap of $372,859.71 and $34.48 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.01773813 USD and is down -7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $33.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using U.S. dollars.

