Santos FC Fan Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.32 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $23.32 million and $11.89 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for $5.13 or 0.00030590 BTC on major exchanges.

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

