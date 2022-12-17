Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 3.6% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after acquiring an additional 583,608 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $26.54.

