Sentinus LLC Invests $3.15 Million in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Sentinus LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 511.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

XT stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 276,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,549. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

