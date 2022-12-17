Sentinus LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 431,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,058,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Sentinus LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $277,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $82,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,883,000 after purchasing an additional 389,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 220,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,574,496 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33.

