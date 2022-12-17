SFG Wealth Management LLC. Invests $268,000 in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.14% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXI. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.