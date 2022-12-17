SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 30,250 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,250 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF accounts for 1.4% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,995,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94.

