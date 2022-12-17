SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 5,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for about 2.1% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 9,280.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox
In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,799,318 over the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of RBLX opened at $27.62 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
