Short Interest in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Declines By 14.8%

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 84.2% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Price Performance

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 13,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

About AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

